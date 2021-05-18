Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.