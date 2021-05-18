$68.03 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce $68.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.89 million. CareDx reported sales of $41.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $278.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.81 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,368. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

CDNA stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

