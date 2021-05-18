CIBC Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$41.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.32.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$38.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.33. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.86.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

