Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $173.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.