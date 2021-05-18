Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNAF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.63.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $173.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

