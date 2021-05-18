$331.14 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post sales of $331.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $232.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

