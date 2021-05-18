NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $172.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. NIKE has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

