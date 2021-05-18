Morgan Stanley Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $30.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of EGHT opened at $23.95 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

