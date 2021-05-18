WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Cut to “Hold” at Laurentian

Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian currently has C$153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$126.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WSP. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$80.73 and a 52-week high of C$141.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

