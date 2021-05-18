WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$80.73 and a 1-year high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

