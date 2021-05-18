Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$9.54.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.27.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.