Critical Review: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Medifocus alerts:

Medifocus has a beta of 5.12, indicating that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medifocus and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.46%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Medifocus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.13 -$1.47 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $23.10 million 6.43 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -17.92

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.