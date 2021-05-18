Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year.

KZR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.48 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

