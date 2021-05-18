FY2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRN. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Profound Medical to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$20.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 23.39. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$15.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.98.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

