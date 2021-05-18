Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $207.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 204,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

