Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) versus Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Financial Comparison

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenpro Capital and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 16.88 -$1.35 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08% Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31%

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

