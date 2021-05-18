Head-To-Head Comparison: Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) versus Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Logansport Financial and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $8.88 million 3.20 $2.25 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 0.94 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Logansport Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.93% N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -18.63% -49.44% -0.78%

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

