Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.54 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

