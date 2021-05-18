United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.

NYSE:USM opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

