Bank of America Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $86.01 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,678. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

