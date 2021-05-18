China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global currently has $6.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.