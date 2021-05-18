CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$26.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.03 on Friday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after acquiring an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,557,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

