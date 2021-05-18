Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

BRBY opened at GBX 2,088 ($27.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,051.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,845.60. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

