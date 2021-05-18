Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LINC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $2,376,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

