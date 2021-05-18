Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$167.31 million and a P/E ratio of 22.65. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.