Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$167.31 million and a P/E ratio of 22.65. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

