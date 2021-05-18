L Brands, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

LB opened at $70.48 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

