FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on K. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.20. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders sold a total of 819,063 shares of company stock worth $7,060,224 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

