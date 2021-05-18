Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Titan International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TWI opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $607.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Titan International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

