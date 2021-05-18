Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAWLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SAWLF opened at $4.57 on Friday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.