Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.