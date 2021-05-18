Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Orica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Orica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDY opened at $10.51 on Friday. Orica has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.