Scotiabank Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$140.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $112.10 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

