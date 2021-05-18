Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

