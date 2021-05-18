Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

HBM opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

