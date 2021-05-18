Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $655.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,921,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

