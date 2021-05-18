BMO Capital Markets Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$27.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWYUF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

