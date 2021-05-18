Scotiabank Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

