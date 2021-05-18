Desjardins Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

