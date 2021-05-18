CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.