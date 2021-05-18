Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$8.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYAGF. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $7.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

