Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$46.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.72. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.