Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.80.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.93. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.