CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.50.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.80. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$72.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,857 shares in the company, valued at C$4,268,133. Insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437 in the last three months.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

