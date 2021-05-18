Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of CNE opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$579.83 million and a PE ratio of -89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.68. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$4.15.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

