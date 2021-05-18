GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

