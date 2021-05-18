Reviewing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Autohome alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 1 2 6 0 2.56 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $106.22, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autohome and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 9.59 $459.65 million $4.10 22.43 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.02 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Volatility and Risk

Autohome has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -3.76, suggesting that its share price is 476% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats Her Imports on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.