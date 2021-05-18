Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

