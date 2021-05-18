Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Humanigen in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

HGEN stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,611. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

