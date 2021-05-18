Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ferro Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. G.Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOE. Gabelli cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

