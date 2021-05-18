William Blair Weighs in on The AZEK Company Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The AZEK by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

